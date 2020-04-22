|
|
Porto, Michael A.
Michael Angelo Porto, 88, of Branford beloved husband of 56 years to the late Antoinette Elefante Porto passed away on April 16, 2020 in CT Hospice. Loving father of Andrew M. (Lorena) Porto of Woodbridge and Michelle A. (David) Fortuna Sr. of Clinton. Grandfather of Michael Porto, Andrew Fortuna and David Fortuna, Jr. Michael was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, whose greatest happiness in life was spending time with his family. Michael was born in New Haven on July 20, 1931, son of the late Andrew and Rose Savarese Porto. Upon graduation from Hillhouse High School, Michael attended Suffield Academy and later Trinity College where he was a scholarship basketball and football player. He graduated with a BS in Education and immediately joined the Navy where he served on a submarine tender before his honorable discharge. Michael spent the next 36 years teaching math and science at Fair Haven Middle School and Hillhouse High School. Michael will always be remembered as a kind, generous man who loved sports, the casino and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his warm smile and unconditional love for his three grandchildren.
Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. The family kindly asks that a donation be made in Michael's name to the compassionate heroes at CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Sign Michael's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020