Michael A. Rubano of Estero, FL, formerly of Southington, CT passed away on July 16, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born and raised in New Haven, CT. He graduated from Hamden High and earned postgraduate degrees from Fairfield and Southern Connecticut State.

He had two successful careers. He was an educator and administrator in Southington and Berlin, CT. After education he joined Prudential and then R.C. Knox in Hartford. He retired to Estero in 1995. He loved every minute of his life in the Sunshine State. Mike was an accomplished watercolor artist. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, UCONN Basketball and the Red Sox. He was an avid baseball and tennis player.

Michael was predeceased by his parents Michael and Iolanda (Nardini) Rubano, and by the love of his life Terri Green. He leaves behind his son Charles and partner Marielle Baker; a daughter Michele Mayo and son-in-law Stephen Mayo and his wonderful grandson Alexander Mayo. He also leaves behind his brother Louis, sister-in-law Kathy and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in his memory to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.



