Sexton, Michael A.

Michael Alan Sexton of Clinton, 67, died on Feb. 24, 2019. Born in Upper Montclair, NJ he moved with his family to Guilford, CT in 1956 and graduated from Guilford High School in 1969. His fondest memories as a child were summering in the Thimble Islands with his friends and family. He graduated from SCSU and then pursued a career in real estate starting with Keefe Real Estate and moving on to H. Pearce Real Estate. During his notable real estate career, he was the director of the Shoreline Board of Realtors for over four years, serving as President 89-90. He was also the recipient of "Realtor of the Year" award and Director of CT Association of Realtors. In addition to his professional accomplishments Michael was a man of many interests, volunteering with the Friends of Hamonasset, and his meticulously cared for yard. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn, son Tyler Peska of Clinton, daughter Stephanie, son-in-law Rob de Graaf and grandchildren Ella and Flynn of Australia, brother Bill Sexton (Connie), nephew Billy and niece Caitlyn Sexton of Virginia.

He was predeceased by parents William and Judith Sexton and brother Bob Sexton.

Donations may be made to the Friends of Hammonasset, PO Box 4146, Madison, CT 06443.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Nature Center at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, CT on Saturday, March 9th from 4-6 p.m. Published in The New Haven Register & Shoreline Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2019