New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Brewster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Alan Brewster


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Alan Brewster Obituary
Brewster, Michael Alan
Michael Alan Brewster, age 61, of Hamden, entered into eternal life Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was the husband of Bernadette Marie Bruno Brewster. He was born in Phillipabury, New Jersey, July 21, 1958, and has lived in Hamden for the past 6 years. He was Director of Military/ Aerospace Sales at Times Microwave Systems in Wallingford. He was the son of Norman Brewster, and the late Ritter Litz Brewster of Easton, Pennsylvania. Step-son of Brenda Brewster of Easton, Pennsylvania. Also survived by 3 sons, Kyle Alan (Jennifer) Brewster, Lexington Park, Maryland, Elliot Michael Brewster of Hamden, Stephen Pierce (Nicole) Brewster of Hamden. Two brothers Timothy (Cathy) Brewster of Pittsboro, North Carolina, Harold (Bud) Brewster of Nazareth, Pennsylvania. One sister Michelle Kolbe of Easton, Pennsylvania. Two grandchildren Mason Alan Brewster, and Sophie Marie Brewster. Son-in-law of Barbara Bruno of Hamden, brother-in-law of Barbara Adams of Hamden, and Richard Bruno of Columbia, South Carolina.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden. Burial will be in Centerville Cemetery, Hamden. Friends may call at the Funeral Home Tuesday 10-11 a.m. Contributions may be made in the memory of Michael Alan Brewster to the . Condolence may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -