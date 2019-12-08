|
Brewster, Michael Alan
Michael Alan Brewster, age 61, of Hamden, entered into eternal life Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was the husband of Bernadette Marie Bruno Brewster. He was born in Phillipabury, New Jersey, July 21, 1958, and has lived in Hamden for the past 6 years. He was Director of Military/ Aerospace Sales at Times Microwave Systems in Wallingford. He was the son of Norman Brewster, and the late Ritter Litz Brewster of Easton, Pennsylvania. Step-son of Brenda Brewster of Easton, Pennsylvania. Also survived by 3 sons, Kyle Alan (Jennifer) Brewster, Lexington Park, Maryland, Elliot Michael Brewster of Hamden, Stephen Pierce (Nicole) Brewster of Hamden. Two brothers Timothy (Cathy) Brewster of Pittsboro, North Carolina, Harold (Bud) Brewster of Nazareth, Pennsylvania. One sister Michelle Kolbe of Easton, Pennsylvania. Two grandchildren Mason Alan Brewster, and Sophie Marie Brewster. Son-in-law of Barbara Bruno of Hamden, brother-in-law of Barbara Adams of Hamden, and Richard Bruno of Columbia, South Carolina.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden. Burial will be in Centerville Cemetery, Hamden. Friends may call at the Funeral Home Tuesday 10-11 a.m. Contributions may be made in the memory of Michael Alan Brewster to the . Condolence may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 9, 2019