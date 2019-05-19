New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church
355 Foxon Rd.
East Haven, CT
View Map
Michael Anthony Glennon Obituary
Glennon, Michael Anthony
Michael Anthony Glennon of East Haven died peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. He was the loving and devoted husband to Deborah Nuzzo Glennon. Mike was born in the lower east side of New York on January 11, 1947 to the late Francis and Jean Glennon. He was a very hard worker all his life and truly loved working as an engineer for Kraft Foods and later Pepperidge Farms. His work ethic defined him. Mike was a fun-loving guy who enjoyed traveling, being on the water and especially enjoyed being with "The Crew." He was a good father to Carrie Glennon, Sean (Stacey) Glennon, Stephanie (Ricky) DiPaola, David (Kirsten) Franzman and the late Shannon Pereira. Brother of Carol Hosler, Matthew Patrick and the late Frank Glennon and proud grandfather to Justin, Casey and Aaron Glennon. He is also survived by his beloved cat Jemma. Mike's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Glen Henry, Dr. Jean Henry and Dr. David Eilbott for the compassionate care they gave him.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven, Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the . www.donations.diabetes.org. Share a memory and sign Mike's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from May 20 to May 21, 2019
