Onofrio, Michael AnthonyMichael Anthony Onofrio, 66, of Hamden, died peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of FeliciaAdams Onofrio. Michael was born in New Haven on August 6, 1954, a son of the late Anthony M. and Gloria GalloOnofrio, and was a lifelong Hamden resident. Along with his brother, Mike co-owned and operated the former James Camera Shop of New Haven for more than thirty years, retiring in 2010. In addition to his wife Felicia, he is survived by two daughters, Michelle L. Onofrio and Valerie B. (Robert) DelFranco of Hamden, one brother, Anthony M. (Elaine) Onofrio of North Haven, two grandchildren, Brayden and Ayden DelFranco, one sister-in-law, Marilyn Scali of North Haven, three nieces, Krista and Alison Onofrio and Cheryl Scali, and two nephews, Daniel Scali and Joseph Scali, Jr. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Barbara Reynolds, and brothers-in-law Bob Reynolds and Joe Scali. Mike's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 27th from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. His funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in Christ the Bread of Life Parish (Ascension Church), 1050 Dunbar Hill Rd., Hamden. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven.