Bergeron, Michael
Michael Anthony Bergeron, 31, beloved son of Karen and Henry Bergeron of New Haven, passed away on November 18th, 2020. Michael graduated from the University of Mary Washington in 2012, earning his Bachelor's Degree in Sociology. He was a high honors graduate of Notre Dame High School and a proud Eagle Scout, representing Troop 89. Michael enjoyed working out at the gym, rugby, yoga, and Taekwondo. He also had a love for music, geography, philosophy, writing, and history. He was known for deep conversation and could talk for hours about history and politics. One of Michael's many gifts was that he lived with a level of intensity, constantly digging intellectually and wearing his heart on his sleeve. Mike leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will always remember him for his kind soul, robust sense of curiosity, and passion for life. We are deeply saddened by the lost contributions that Michael's presence certainly would have brought to the world. Friends and family are invited to attend A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church in New Haven on Wednesday, November 25th, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to The Redemption House, 10 Crescent St., New Haven, CT 06511. www.theredemptionhouses.org
