Michael Blevins

Blevins, Michael

Michael Wayne Blevins, age 53, of North Branford, formerly of Madison, died unexpectedly Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved son of Susan Jones Blevins previously of Madison now of Kimberling City and Springfield, Missouri and the late Wayne Blevins. He was a 1986 graduate of Daniel Hand High School, attended Johnson State College in Vermont and Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven. His passion for tinkering and building led him to a rewarding career in the construction business. He began by framing houses in Madison for Speed and Swallen Builders in the 1980s which over the years, led to a challenging superintendent position in Florida, leading large crews of workers for commercial construction. In 2007, Michael relocated to Missouri with his trailer full of tools and his constant companion, Tobi the cat, to help his parents with home renovations at their lake house and other properties and to assist with the caring of his father during his battle with cancer. While in Missouri, Michael created an excellent reputation as a talented carpenter with his own home remodeling company, Blevins Quality Works. Positive word-of-mouth referrals and a close working relationship with local Realtors provided plenty of work for his success. Michael finally returned to Connecticut in 2013 to switch gears and take a job at The Gables of Guilford (Now Solstice Senior Living at Guilford) as a building superintendent where he was loved and appreciated by the residents. He too, enjoyed their daily interactions and felt a close connection with many of the residents. Early in his life Michael showed a love for animals, especially helping the less fortunate cats and dogs. He took great pleasure in providing care for feral cats in a trap neuter release program in Florida and fostering cats with special needs where he usually "failed" the foster program by providing many of the cats a forever home with him. Michael was also an avid hiker and enjoyed exploring the narrow trails in New England and the picturesque Ozark Mountains of Missouri. In the summer of 2014, he spent a few weeks hiking the Long Trail in Vermont and enjoyed camping trailside and meeting other hikers along the way. He is survived and will be dearly missed by his mother, Susan Jones Blevins, of Springfield, MO and his little sister, Tia Blevins of North Haven. He also leaves behind his aunt Brenda Jones of Nixa, MO, numerous cousins, and our special family friend, Judith Alletzhauser Brewer of Ladoga, IN. He was predeceased by his father Wayne Blevins, 6 aunts and uncles, and many loved pets. Michael's family would like to express their deep gratitude to all his friends for being there for him during the good times and the bad.

Visitation hours will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Rd., Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to Fix and Feed North Haven, Inc. to help improve the lives of feral cats in the New Haven area or to your local animal shelter to provide the support they need with helping animals.



