New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Michael Bylo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Bylo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Bylo


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Bylo Obituary
Bylo, Michael
Michael John Bylo, 34, of Guilford, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born in New Haven to Robert N. Bylo Jr., and the late Greta Ann (Bogaert) Bylo.
Michael is survived by his father, Robert and his wife, Carrie of Higganum, brothers Robert N. Bylo III, Brandon S. Bylo and sister Laura Bylo. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 9th from 2-4 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -