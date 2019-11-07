|
|
Bylo, Michael
Michael John Bylo, 34, of Guilford, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born in New Haven to Robert N. Bylo Jr., and the late Greta Ann (Bogaert) Bylo.
Michael is survived by his father, Robert and his wife, Carrie of Higganum, brothers Robert N. Bylo III, Brandon S. Bylo and sister Laura Bylo. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 9th from 2-4 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 8, 2019