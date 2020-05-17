Comis, Michael C.
Michael C. Comis, age 95, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Regency House Health & Rehabilitation Center in Wallingford. He was born on August 22, 1924, in Ansonia, CT, the son of the late Stephen and Sophie (Kampouris) Comis. Loving husband of the late Mary (Morici) Comis for over 50 years. Beloved father of Louis Comis of Connecticut and Carolann (John) Maturo of Wallingford. Cherished grandfather of Marissa Maturo of Wallingford. Predeceased by two brothers Christopher and Louis Comis, and sister Helen Provatos.
Michael was a sergeant in the 36th division in the Army during WWII at the age of 19. He was in 7 major battles, including Cassino, Anzio, Southern France, and Rapido River invasion. He has two bronze stars and a purple heart. He was also presented with the French medal of the Croix de Guerre by the President of the French Republic. Lifetime member of DAV and Order of the Purple Heart. He served as secretary of Blessed Sacrament Holy Name Society for two years and was registrar of voters of Second District for 5 years. Retired from Seaboard Oil Company as a salesman for over 35 years.
The family would like to thank Regency House of Wallingford for their unconditional and genuine care. In lieu of flowers, if anyone would like to make a donation to the Public Mass that is on ORTV, please send donations to ORTV, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect CT 06712.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden from 9-10 a.m., only open to immediate family. Funeral Service and Burial will follow at Centerville Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled later in the year at Blessed Sacrament Church. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 17, 2020.