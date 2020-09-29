1/
Michael C. Montesanto
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Montesanto, Michael C.
Sunday, September 27, 2020 Michael C. Montesanto longtime resident of Madison passed away at CT Hospice, Branford. Husband of Linda (Laine) Montesanto. Michael was born in New Haven, CT on February 14, 1934 son of the late Charles and Theresa (Merola) Montesanto. Loving father of Mark and his wife Carol (Hinman) Montesanto of Waukesha, WI and Peter and his wife Lynne (Price) Montesanto of York, ME.
Also survived by grandchildren, Morgan Montesanto of Milwaukee, WI; Cori Montesanto of Waukesha, WI; Peter Montesanto of New Berlin, WI; Whitney Montesanto of York, ME and Jack Montesanto of York, ME.
Predeceased by his brother Anthony Montesanto.
Before retirement Michael worked SNET, Co as an internal auditor. During his retirement years he enjoyed working as a seasonal part-timer for Hammonasset State Beach Park up until 2019. Mike was an avid golfer and a member of Madison Country Club for many years. He was one of the founders of Madison Youth Football and a longtime fan of the Danial Hand Tigers football teams.
Due to the ongoing Pandemic Memorial services are being planned for the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford CT. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved