Montesanto, Michael C.Sunday, September 27, 2020 Michael C. Montesanto longtime resident of Madison passed away at CT Hospice, Branford. Husband of Linda (Laine) Montesanto. Michael was born in New Haven, CT on February 14, 1934 son of the late Charles and Theresa (Merola) Montesanto. Loving father of Mark and his wife Carol (Hinman) Montesanto of Waukesha, WI and Peter and his wife Lynne (Price) Montesanto of York, ME.Also survived by grandchildren, Morgan Montesanto of Milwaukee, WI; Cori Montesanto of Waukesha, WI; Peter Montesanto of New Berlin, WI; Whitney Montesanto of York, ME and Jack Montesanto of York, ME.Predeceased by his brother Anthony Montesanto.Before retirement Michael worked SNET, Co as an internal auditor. During his retirement years he enjoyed working as a seasonal part-timer for Hammonasset State Beach Park up until 2019. Mike was an avid golfer and a member of Madison Country Club for many years. He was one of the founders of Madison Youth Football and a longtime fan of the Danial Hand Tigers football teams.Due to the ongoing Pandemic Memorial services are being planned for the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford CT. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford.