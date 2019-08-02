|
|
Necio, Michael C.
Michael C. Necio, age 94, peacefully entered into eternal rest with family members by his side on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Hewitt Health & Rehab in Shelton. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine Necio. Mr. Necio was born in Ansonia on September 4, 1924. He was the son of the late John Necio and Elizabeth Wanca Necio. From his humble beginnings on Silver Hill Road, Mr. Necio went on to live a full and diversified life. He was a graduate of Ansonia and Pine High School in 1942, at where he earned High-Honors and proudly wore his beloved Lavender uniform of the Football and Baseball teams. In 1944, he entered the United States Army during World War II, where he fought in Germany earning two Bronze Stars along with other medals and ribbons of distinction. While in Germany, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge and shortly thereafter served as an English/Russian translator at the meeting of the Soviet and American forces at the Elbe River near the conclusion of the War. Upon his return to Stateside, Mr. Necio resumed his employment as a Crane Operator and later, Foreman, at the Farrel Corporation in Ansonia for forty-four years. As a resident of Seymour since 1949, Mr. Necio was dedicated to his family, operated a Radio & Television sales & service business, was an avid bowler, a dedicated fisherman, and the epitome of a 'Jack of all trades'. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving sons, Raymond M. Necio of The Villages, Florida, and Mark Necio of Litchfield County, grandchildren Alana Necio, Michael Necio, Caren L. Necio, and Jeffrey R. Necio; great-grandchildren April, Jason, and Julianna; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers John and Andrew "Bubby" Natowich, and sisters Lena Brushitis, Anna Preneta, Mary Benzi, Catherine Sheasby, and Esther Baczek. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Wednesday, his funeral will begin at 9:00 AM from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 135 Mountain Road in Seymour. Interment with U.S. Army military honors will immediately follow in St. Augustine Cemetery in Seymour. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019