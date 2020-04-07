|
|
SWIATEK, Michael C.
Michael C. Swiatek, 92, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Alice G. O'Brien Swiatek. Michael was born in New Haven on September 10, 1927 and was the son of the late Wojciech and Magdalena Patera Swiatek. Michael grew up in New Haven, the seventh of nine children and enjoyed being part of a large family. He grew up surrounded by music. His father played the violin, a brother played piano and other family members joined in with various instruments. Religion was always important throughout his life as it had been for his father. He enjoyed singing in the church choir. He attended a Catholic grammar school and went to technical high school (now Eli Whitney). When Michael graduated from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the Atlantic Theatre. He served his country faithfully on the USS E.A. Greene and the USS O'Hare. He was proud to have received the World War II Victory Medal. Michael was a member of the American Legion Murray/Reynolds Post #76, North Haven. In 1955, Michael married Alice O'Brien on February 12. He met Alice at a polka party where he sang regularly. Michael and his brothers also formed a polka band and he was the vocalist, a baritone with a wide range. Michael attended college on the G.I Bill and earned a bachelor's degree from the former New Britain State Teachers College (Central CT State University) and a master's degree from Fairfield University. He was a teacher with the City of New Haven School System for 38 years until his retirement. He served proudly as an officer/member of New Haven Federation of Teachers (AFT). Michael loved to putter around his house and yard. He took pride in maintaining his own home and car. He was an avid baker, specializing in apple pies and Irish soda bread which he lovingly shared with his extended family and longtime neighbors. Michael enjoyed day trips to the casino. He enjoyed attending his children's
sporting events, and most recently his granddaughter's softball games. He loved nature and feeding the birds with his granddaughter. He cherished spending time with his family and regularly welcomed them to Sunday dinners. Most of all he enjoyed his children and granddaughter who he loved unconditionally. Michael led an active and rewarding life. He was the father of Michael J. Swiatek (Linda D'Agostino), Susan Swiatek, Patricia Swiatek and Steven Swiatek (Colonna). He was grandfather of Jamie Lynn Swiatek, step-grandson Tom Storlazzi and great-grandfather to Gianna Storlazzi. He was brother of Bernice Stewart and the late Mary Kowalski, Walter, John, Stanley, Frank, Helen and Sophie Swiatek. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He approached every day with a twinkle in his eye while whistling a happy tune.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 8, 2020