Colaiacovo, Michael Jr.Michael R. Colaiacovo, Jr., 48, of Hamden, passed away July 17, 2020, at CT Hospice Branford after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 16, 1971 and was the loving son of Michael R. Colaiacovo, Sr. of Hamden and the late Jean Maggi Colaiacovo. He was predeceased by his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Gennaro (Helen) Maggi and Mr. and Mrs. John (Anna) Colaiacovo. Mike also leaves his longtime girlfriend, Gabrielle Scirocco, his two sisters, Debbie DiLeone (John DelBene) of Hamden and Lori (Robert) DellaCamera of Northford, his nephews Mark DiLeone of Hamden and Bobby, Jr., and Anthony DellaCamera of Northford. Mike was a lifelong resident of Hamden and a graduate of the Hamden High School class of 1989. He was a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 478, and a union steward at Buchanan Marine where he was a General Leadman, Yard Vessel Captain for 22 years until his declining health forced him to retire last year. Mike was appointed to fill the vacant seventh district seat of the Hamden Legislative Council in August of 2005 and was re-elected by the residents of his district eight times, serving with distinction until earlier this month. During his tenure as the 7th District Council Representative, Mike was the President Pro Temp from 2009 to 2011, chair and/or vice chair of the Labor Committee, Public Works Committee and Public Safety Committee. In addition, he served on the Municipal Planning & Properties, Finance, Administration, Engineering, Environment & Conservation and Economic & Development Committees. What Mike enjoyed most was building relationships with his constituents and helping them in any way he could. He was a member of the Hamden Democratic Town Committee for almost two decades, member and regular attendee of the Dunbar Hill Civic Association providing Council updates to his constituents and an honorary member of the Dunbar Hill Volunteer Fire Station #8. Mike was also a member and advocate of the Hamden CERT (Community Emergency Response Team). Mike was easy going and respectful, devoted to his family and was a loyal and honorable friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, trail riding on his quad, home and outdoor projects with his dad, and helping Gabby with Where the Love Is animal rescue. Mike is also survived by his aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be missed by his 4-legged companion, Rocky. Friends are asked to go directly to Beaverdale cemetery for a graveside service, Tuesday, with the funeral procession arriving approximately 12 p.m.