Coppola, Michael

Michael Coppola of New Haven died peacefully on May 22, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted and loving husband of 62 years to Louise "Honey" Astorino Coppola. Mike was born in New Haven on April 1, 1926 to the late Michael and Madeline Lauro Coppola. He attended Hillhouse High School, but left before his senior year to serve in the US Marine Corps. As a member of the First Marine Division, he was involved in the invasion of Okinawa on April 1, 1945. He was wounded in battle on May 5, 1945 and as a result of his bravery and injuries, Mike was awarded the Purple Heart, American Theater Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal with 1 star and World War II Victory Medal. After being honorably discharged in 1946, Mike returned home to complete his education at Hopkins in 1947. Shortly thereafter, Mike joined the family businesses on Wooster Street working at Wooster Spa and Papa Coppola's Restaurant. In 1969, he purchased the Dogwood Inn and Restaurant which he operated until he retired in 1984. Throughout his professional career, Mike supported youth baseball teams as well as Women's and Men's softball teams. Mike's All-Star baseball team won a record 25 consecutive games. He was a loyal supporter of the , the Looking Forward Program and his fellow veterans. Mike was the first President of the First Independent Club and was named their Man of the Year in 2009. He was also a member of the Alpha-Campania Club, St. Andrew the Apostle Society, Santa Maria Maddalena Society, Umberto Club and the Birthday Club. He supported veterans as a member of the First Marine Division Association, , VFW, the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the American Legion. Mike received numerous awards and commendations thought the years. He was a proud and loving father to Laura (John) Velardi, Regina (Anthony Ceneri) Crilly, Krissy (Gary) Vingiano and Michael (Dawn) Coppola, Jr. He was proud of his grandchildren Carmine Coppola, Lindsay Lukacs, Erika Vingiano, Mark Crilly Jr., Gia and Talia Coppola and his great-grandchildren Joshua Coppola and Grace and Emma Lukacs. His family would like to thank his aides Elizabeth and Danielle and the South Central VNA for the compassionate care they gave him. They would especially like to thank his primary care physician and dear friend Dr. Daniel Federman. Mike was a man who truly loved Life, Family and Friends!

Visiting hours will be Tuesday evening from 4-8pm in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 10am in St. Bernadette Church, 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven. PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO CHURCH. Burial with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to www.support/woundedwarriorproject.org. Share a memory and sign Mike's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register from May 26 to May 27, 2019