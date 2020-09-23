Coppola, Michael Jr.Michael Coppola Jr. 72 of New Haven passed away at home on September 20, 2020. He was born April 16, 1948 in New Haven to the late Michael Sr. and Rose (Natrillo) Coppola. Michael is survived by his daughter, Cecily Finkle (Tony) of Meriden, two grandchildren and his dear friends, Joseph Martinez, Louis Carpentino and Jose A. Lopez. Michael was a proud US Army veteran serving in Vietnam from October 1967 to November 1969. At the request of Michael, all services will be private with the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven, CT.203-467-2789