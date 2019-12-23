|
Corsini, Jr, Michael
Friday, December 20, 2019 Michael Corsini Jr. longtime resident of Guilford and Veteran of The United States Army passed away peacefully at his home with his children by his side.
Husband of the late Lucille Grace (Sullo) Corsini. Mr. Corsini was born in New Haven, CT on November 4, 1947, son of Marie (Crsicuolo) Corsini the late Michael Corsini. Loving father of Michael Corsini, Edward Corsini and Laura (Anthony) Bomgardner all of Guilford, CT.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael Corsini, Mark Albo Jr., Anthony Bomgardner Jr. and Giana Corsini. Brother of Fank Corsini and Janice (Richard) Domschine.
Before retirement Michael had worked as CT Sate Electrician for 30 plus years. He enjoyed more than anything his children and grandchildren. Michael also had a love for hunting, and fishing and when he could he also enjoyed robbing the casino of their money at the Black Jack table. He also loved politics and is looking forward to seeing President Trump re-elected in 2020.
Friends are invited to a graveside service on Sat. Dec. 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Nut Plains Cemetery, Nut Plains Rd., Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or the SMILOW Cancer Hospital at Yale–New Haven, Closer To Free, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019