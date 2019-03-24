New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
425 MAIN ST
East Haven, CT 06512-2839
(203) 467-1708
For more information about
Michael DePalma
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home
425 Main St.
East Haven, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home
425 Main St.
East Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DePalma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael DePalma


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael DePalma Obituary
DePalma, Michael
Michael DePalma, 93, of East Haven, formerly of New Haven, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Apple Rehab of East Haven. He was the husband of the late Anne J. Cretella DePalma. He was born in New Haven on June 18, 1925 to the late Andrew and Antoinette Amici DePalma. He worked for many years for the New Haven Housing Authority as a Maintenance Foreman. Michael was a member of the Melebus Club, the St. Andrew Society, the East Haven Senior Center and AFSCME, Local 713 where he served as their Vice President for several years. Michael also represented Ward 17 for the New Haven Republican Town Committee, founded the Wooster Square Reunion Committee and was an avid New York Yankee fan. He is survived by Frank (Nancy) Juliano of SC and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five brothers, Lawrence, Frank, William, Pasquale "DA" and Anthony "ABE" DePalma and four sisters, Rose Durso, Anna Proto, Dorothy Mangusi and Concetta Roberts. Funeral services will be held Monday at 12 noon at East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708. Friends and family may call from 10 to 12 prior the services. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Please visit Michael's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now