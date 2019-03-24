DePalma, Michael

Michael DePalma, 93, of East Haven, formerly of New Haven, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Apple Rehab of East Haven. He was the husband of the late Anne J. Cretella DePalma. He was born in New Haven on June 18, 1925 to the late Andrew and Antoinette Amici DePalma. He worked for many years for the New Haven Housing Authority as a Maintenance Foreman. Michael was a member of the Melebus Club, the St. Andrew Society, the East Haven Senior Center and AFSCME, Local 713 where he served as their Vice President for several years. Michael also represented Ward 17 for the New Haven Republican Town Committee, founded the Wooster Square Reunion Committee and was an avid New York Yankee fan. He is survived by Frank (Nancy) Juliano of SC and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five brothers, Lawrence, Frank, William, Pasquale "DA" and Anthony "ABE" DePalma and four sisters, Rose Durso, Anna Proto, Dorothy Mangusi and Concetta Roberts. Funeral services will be held Monday at 12 noon at East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708. Friends and family may call from 10 to 12 prior the services. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Please visit Michael's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019