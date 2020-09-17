DiMinno , MichaelMichael DiMinno, 77, of East Haven, passed away peacefully at home on September 13, 2020. He was born April 13, 1943 in New York City to the late Joseph and Margaret (Hewsen) DiMinno. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Anne (McDermott) DiMinno and two children, James Joseph DiMinno of East Haven and Margaret Moylan (Gary of New Haven. Michael is also survived by four step-children, Cathleen McCann (Richard) of CA, Thomas Sheehan (Mary) of FL., Joseph Sheehan of Alabama, Daniel Sheehan of East Haven, four grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and a sister, Mariann DiMinno of CA.Michael worked for Metro North Railroad for 37 years. Since he was a child he had adoration for Irish culture (especially the music and their beer) and has travelled there many times. He loved making jokes and seeing people laugh. In his younger days he enjoyed a pint or two with his friends at what was once Anna Liffey's. He enjoyed reading, history and traveling. He was a family man. Michael loved spending time with his family and grand dog "Zoë."Family will receive mask wearing friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private.203-467-2789