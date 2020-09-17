1/1
Michael DiMinno
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DiMinno , Michael
Michael DiMinno, 77, of East Haven, passed away peacefully at home on September 13, 2020. He was born April 13, 1943 in New York City to the late Joseph and Margaret (Hewsen) DiMinno. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Anne (McDermott) DiMinno and two children, James Joseph DiMinno of East Haven and Margaret Moylan (Gary of New Haven. Michael is also survived by four step-children, Cathleen McCann (Richard) of CA, Thomas Sheehan (Mary) of FL., Joseph Sheehan of Alabama, Daniel Sheehan of East Haven, four grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and a sister, Mariann DiMinno of CA.
Michael worked for Metro North Railroad for 37 years. Since he was a child he had adoration for Irish culture (especially the music and their beer) and has travelled there many times. He loved making jokes and seeing people laugh. In his younger days he enjoyed a pint or two with his friends at what was once Anna Liffey's. He enjoyed reading, history and traveling. He was a family man. Michael loved spending time with his family and grand dog "Zoë."
Family will receive mask wearing friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved