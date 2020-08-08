1/1
Michael DiVincenzo
DiVincenzo, Michael
Michael (Mike) DiVincenzo, age 80, of Orange entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was the devoted husband of 54 years to Sharon (Slowik) DiVincenzo. He was born in Caltanisetta, Italy on February 5, 1940 the son of the late Christopher and Angelina (Salerno) DiVincenzo. Mike worked for over 40 years for Stop & Shop before his retirement. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed golfing, fishing and vegetable gardening. Above all else, his greatest pleasure was spending time with his family and friends. Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children Michael DiVincenzo, Jr. and his wife Stephanie, Stephanie DiVincenzo Keane and her husband Jack, his doting and cherished grandchildren Ava DiVincenzo, Jack Keane, Jr. and Ryan Keane, brother Joseph DiVincenzo and his wife Amelia, and numerous nieces and nephews. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 11 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. in Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) in Mike's honor. Online condolences can be left for Mike's family at www.riverviewfh.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 8, 2020.
