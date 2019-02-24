Starno, Michael Donald

Santa Maria, CA - Michael Donald Starno, surrounded by his family, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019 at home after a courageous battle with lung disease. Mike was born on January 23, 1947 and was the devoted husband to his loving wife Barbara Scovil Starno. He was the proud stepfather to her children Larry, Lisa, and Jennifer and a proud grandfather to his 7 grandchildren including Andrew Beaman and his wife, Stephanie, of California, who had a special place in his heart. He also leaves behind 6 beloved great-grandchildren. Mike was predeceased by his parents, Thomas Nicholas Starno and Barbara Bonyai Starno, and his younger sister, Arlene Starno Cassello. He is survived by his siblings Nancy Jean Starno of Nevada, Thomas Joseph Starno of Maine and a loving cousin whom he served with in Vietnam and became as close as another brother, Donald Werner of CT. He also leaves behind his first wife, Maryann Starno Godfrey along with many loving friends and family members who will sorely miss him. Mike attended St. John the Baptist school in New Haven and after graduation attended Notre Dame High School in West Haven, graduating in 1964. He served in the Unites States Marine Corps in Da Nang, Vietnam, from 1968 -1969, then received his BS degree from Southern Connecticut State University. He then continued his education studying philosophy at Arizona State University. He was a loving, gentle soul who charmed all who met him. He will be missed by all. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019