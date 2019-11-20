|
Douglas, Michael
Michael Douglas 55, of East Haven passed away November 17, 2019. He was born on November 17, 1964 in New Haven to Robert and Audrey (Smallman) Douglas. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Deborah (Braley) Douglas, and children Brian Braley of South Korea, Amie Douglas of East Haven, Tiffanie Dewick (Jonathan) of West Haven, Samantha Douglas of East Haven, Timothy Douglas of East Haven; along with three grandchildren Arianna Braley of Maryland, Brian Potts of Maryland and Joshua Dewick of West Haven. Michael is also survived by his brother Robert Douglas of Guilford and Nieces; Kelly O'Brien of Guilford, Danilaura Marcarelli of New Haven, and Audriana Marcarelli of New Haven and Nephew; Joseph Marcarelli. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lesley O'Brien.
Michael graduated Eli Whitney in 1982 and worked for C.N. Wood for over 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking and spending time with his dogs. He was an avid World of Warcraft player.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, (Clancy Funeral Home) 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a graveside service on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. in East Lawn Cemetery, 58 River St., East Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019