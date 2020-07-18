1/1
Michael E. Briggs Sr.

Briggs Sr, Michael E.
Michael E. Briggs Sr., an 82 year old Oxford resident and husband to Della Fowler Briggs, passed away at home surrounded by his family on July 15. There are no calling hours.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday in Southford Cemetery on RT. 67 in Oxford.
Services will begin at 12:30 p.m., with Military Honors being rendered. Donations in his memory may be made to The Oxford Land Trust, P.O. Box 616, Oxford, CT 06478. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, has been privileged with arrangements. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Southford Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-King Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
