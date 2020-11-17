Boyle, Michael F.
In Meriden, November 16, 2020, Michael F. Boyle, 83, of Wallingford. Husband of the late Jane Wilson Boyle. Loving father of Patrick Boyle of Stamford, Shannon O'Connor of New Milford, brother of Marie Beach of Potomac, MD and Eileen Deskin of Northford. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Hannah O'Connor, Caitlin O'Connor, Jack Boyle and his longtime companion Sonja Haley He was predeceased by three brothers, John Boyle, Peter Patton and James Patton... Michael was born in New Haven March 21, 1937 son of the late Michael J. and Marie Donahue Boyle. Prior to his retirement he worked for the former SNET for many years. He also was a long time member of the Hamden Elks. Mr. Boyle proudly served his country with the US Army. Due to the Covid Pandemic funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to CT Food Bank, 2 Research Pkwy., Wallingford, CT. 06492. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com