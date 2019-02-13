Brereton, Michael F.

Michael F. Brereton of Branford died Wednesday February 6, 2019 in New Haven. He was the husband of Tamara "Tammy" Patrick Brereton. Mike was born in New Haven October 22, 1959, son of the late Francis and Barbara Andersen Brereton. He served in the U. S. Navy. Mike was a salesman for Cablevision/Altice. Besides his wife, Mike is survived by his sons, John Michael Brereton and Edward F. "Teddy" Brereton, both of Branford, his sister Maureen Brereton of FL, and his best friend in the world, the family dog, Ike.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service Saturday February 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Chapel, 1185 Durham Road, Madison. "Like water spilled on the ground, which cannot be recovered, so we must die. But that is not what God desires; rather, He devises ways so that a banished person does not remain banished from him." (2 Samuel 14:14). For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 13, 2019