|
|
McKeon, Michael F.
Michael Francis McKeon, of Trumbull, husband of Ellen Heim McKeon, and father of Cpl. Colin Patrick McKeon – USMC, Bryan Michael McKeon, and Kelsey Jayne McKeon, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Trumbull, CT. He was born on May 31, 1957, in New Haven, son of the late Jeanne Brisse McKeon and the late Frank D. McKeon. Mr. McKeon was a graduate of Paul Smith's College and was employed by Eagle Productivity Solutions.
In addition to his wife, sons, and daughter, Mr. McKeon is survived by five sisters including his twin sister, Margaret Reddington, of East Greenwhich, RI, as well as sisters Susan McKeon of Branford, Patricia McKeon of Chatham, NY, Sarah Winn of Branford, CT, and Maria McKeon of Hebron. His brothers include Dr. Frank McKeon of Houston, TX, William McKeon of Houston, TX, Tom McKeon of Fairfield, Richard McKeon of Berkeley Heights, NJ, Peter McKeon of Acton, MA, and Paul McKeon of Ridgewood, NJ., all of their spouses, 15 nieces and 17 nephews. Mr. McKeon was predeceased by another brother, Joseph McKeon from West Simsbury, CT, and joins his beloved niece Kelly McKeon.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. The McKeon family would prefer contributions in Kelly's memory made to: Kelly Anne McKeon Scholarship Fund, c/o: The Academy of St. Joseph, 111 Washington Place, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Angela Coombs, Head of School. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
www.abriola.com.
Published in New Haven Register on Dec. 12, 2019