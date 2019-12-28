|
|
Giovanni, Jr., Michael G.
Michael G. Giovanni, Jr., 60, of Meriden, departed his earthly home for his heavenly home on December 26, 2019 at the Meriden Center. He was born in New Haven on New Years Day in 1959 to Michael G. Giovanni, Sr. of East Haven, and the late Louise Milano Giovanni. Besides his father, he is survived by his sister, Frances Giovanni Meyer and her husband John Meyer, of Berlin, his niece Amanda Perno Spada, her husband, Anthony Spada, and great nephew Anthony, of Rocky Hill, his nephew Michael Perno and his fiancée Kayla Gauthier of Hartford, and his Aunt, Lucille Lauria of Meriden. Mike worked for many years as a Deli and Food Service manager for Adams Hometown Market. He briefly worked for Dietz & Watson as a merchandiser for their deli and handled employee training. His final work included writing a book entitled "Going Home; How to Say Goodbye with Grace and Joy When You Know Your Time is Short." Mike passed peacefully after a long illness, but not before enjoying great meals, sharing fond memories and visiting with many friends and loved ones. He was very grateful for his father Mike Sr, sister Fran and her husband John and close cousins and life-long friends that helped him get through his long illness as well as the care givers at The Meriden Center, and the care and compassion he received from The Franciscan Home and Hospice Care group.
Funeral will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi-Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St, East Haven, 203-467-1708 Tuesday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Road, East Haven, at 11 am. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Friends may call prior to the mass from 8:30 to 10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to the Franciscan Home and Hospice Care, 267 Finch Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451. Please visit Mike's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019