Michael G. Giovanni Sr., 88, of East Haven passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 25 surrounded by family. Born in New Haven, he was son of the late Geno and Frances Giovanni. He was predeceased by his wife Louise Giovanni. He attended local schools and was drafted by the Giants in MLB. He was then drafted into the US Army and serviced his country during the Korean Conflict. After his military service he joined the New Haven Police Department and retired after 30 years as a Detective. Michael was involved in many organizations such as the Umberto Club, Annex Club, Elks, VFW, American Legion to name a few. Among his hobbies Michael enjoyed playing the saxophone in bands and volunteered his time in local soup kitchens. Mr. Giovanni is survived by his daughter Frances Perno and her husband John Meyer, two grandchildren Amanda and her husband Anthony Spada, Michael Perno and his fiancee Kayla Gauthier, along with one great-grandchild Anthony Spada Jr. He is also survived by his sister Lucille Lauria and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife he was also predeceased by his son Michael Giovanni Jr. Funeral services with Military Honors were privately held in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020