Gaffney, Michael

Michael Gaffney of Branford passed away suddenly in Branford on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was the beloved son of Tonia Gaffney of Branford and Norman Gaffney (Jane MacDonald) of Palm City, Florida. He was the brother of Meredith Gaffney of Branford. He was the nephew of Marisa Pepe of Branford, Jeanne Beyer of Danville, CA, Robert Gaffney of Miami, FL, Diane Gaffney of Phoenix, AZ, and William Gaffney of Kingston, New York. He is also survived by his cousins Tara and Erica Pepe and Jennifer Miller of Danville, CA, as well as many other relatives and friends. Michael was born in New Haven on June 24, 1982. He worked as a business development manager for the Asavie Company of Ireland. His position allowed him to do what he loved best - travel and establish friendships around the country. His favorite places to visit and vacation were Aruba with his friends and to Block Island, RI. Michael was a proud member of the New Haven Country Club.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish in Branford. Burial will be private. There will be no calling hours. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Camp Rising Sun, P.O. Box 472, Branford, CT 06405 or donate online at camprisingsun.com. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 10, 2019