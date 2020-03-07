|
Gambardella, Jr., Michael
Michael Gambardella, Jr., 65, of East Haven passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He is the husband of Laura Silvestro Gambardella. He was born in New Haven on April 9, 1954 to the late Michael and Elizabeth Martin Gambardella, Sr. Mike was the owner and operator of Gambardella Wholesale Fish, a family business that has thrived for more than a century. He was a true family man, who loved to cook, garden, root on his beloved Red Sox and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. Besides his wife, he leaves two sisters, Mary Russo of North Haven and Susan (Edward) Mattei of East Haven, a nephew, Edward (Stephanie) Mattei, four nieces, Theresa (Bill) Longobardi, Marissa (David) Malone, Sharra Smith, Gabrielle Pangburn, six great-nieces and nephews, Michael, Shyler, David, Emily, Vincent and Olivia, a father-in-law, Anthony Silvestro, Sr., special loved ones, Matthew, Rebecca, Connor and Dylan Czaplicki and numerous other dear friends and family. He was predeceased by a nephew Michael Russo, mother-in-law, Nancy Silvestro and two brothers-in-law, George Russo and Anthony Silvestro, Jr. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church, Taylor Ave. at 11 am. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 is in charge of arrangements. Friends may call on Sunday at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to either ACES Village Street School, 31 Village St., North Haven, CT 06473 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Mike's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2020