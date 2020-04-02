|
Harris, Michael
On March 20, 2020, Michael Harris of New Haven. He is survived by his beloved mother Pearl Chappell-Harris, 4 siblings: Patricia, Darea, Maurice (Roberta), and Felix along with an aunt, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, William H., Harris Jr., his step-father Felix J. Chappell, 2 siblings Kevin and Tamara, his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Milton Ellis and Mr. and Mrs. William Harris, Sr.
Interment is private. At a future date, a memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in New Haven. The Celantano funeral home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020