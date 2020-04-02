Home

On March 20, 2020, Michael Harris of New Haven. He is survived by his beloved mother Pearl Chappell-Harris, 4 siblings: Patricia, Darea, Maurice (Roberta), and Felix along with an aunt, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, William H., Harris Jr., his step-father Felix J. Chappell, 2 siblings Kevin and Tamara, his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Milton Ellis and Mr. and Mrs. William Harris, Sr.
Interment is private. At a future date, a memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in New Haven. The Celantano funeral home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements.
