New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Sandy Lane
Warwick, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Manginelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Manginelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Manginelli Obituary
Manginelli, Michael J.
Michael J. Manginelli, 72, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was the beloved husband of Linda A. (Martone) Manginelli for 51 years. Born in New Haven, CT, he was the son of the late Michael and Antoinette (Portelese) Manginelli. He had been employed as a manager in the foundry industry and served in the Army Reserve for 6 years. He was the beloved father of Dina Manginelli, Michael Manginelli, Erica Callahan and her husband Matt; brother of Richard Manginelli. He was the loving pop of Camden and Raegan Callahan; uncle of Alexa Manginelli and great-uncle of Leila Dhooge; and he also leaves many cousins. He enjoyed playing golf with his brother Rich, exercising, music, dancing, sports, and most of all, spending time with family. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time in Cape Cod, Rhode Island, and Florida.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick at 10 a.m. Visiting hours, Tuesday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now