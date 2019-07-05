Manginelli, Michael J.

Michael J. Manginelli, 72, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was the beloved husband of Linda A. (Martone) Manginelli for 51 years. Born in New Haven, CT, he was the son of the late Michael and Antoinette (Portelese) Manginelli. He had been employed as a manager in the foundry industry and served in the Army Reserve for 6 years. He was the beloved father of Dina Manginelli, Michael Manginelli, Erica Callahan and her husband Matt; brother of Richard Manginelli. He was the loving pop of Camden and Raegan Callahan; uncle of Alexa Manginelli and great-uncle of Leila Dhooge; and he also leaves many cousins. He enjoyed playing golf with his brother Rich, exercising, music, dancing, sports, and most of all, spending time with family. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time in Cape Cod, Rhode Island, and Florida.

His funeral will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick at 10 a.m. Visiting hours, Tuesday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 7, 2019