Mazzone, Michael J.

Michael J. Mazzone, 66, of Southbury passed away on June 16, 2019 in Danbury Hospital. Michael was born in New Haven on February 28, 1953 son of the late Marco and Rose Zullo Mazzone. Loving brother of Mark (Millie) Mazzone of Southport, NC and Lou Mazzone of Wallingford. Uncle of Audra, Christopher (Ann), Nicloe, Matthew and Andrew Mazzone. Great uncle of Paige Mazzone. The Mazzone family would like to thank the staff at Southbury Training School for the love and compassionate care shown to Michael for all the years he was at the school.

His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven on SATURDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call on SATURDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southbury Training School Cottage 18, P.O. Box 872 Southbury, CT 06488. Sign Michael's guest book online at

Published in The New Haven Register from June 20 to June 21, 2019