New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mazzone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Mazzone


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael J. Mazzone Obituary
Mazzone, Michael J.
Michael J. Mazzone, 66, of Southbury passed away on June 16, 2019 in Danbury Hospital. Michael was born in New Haven on February 28, 1953 son of the late Marco and Rose Zullo Mazzone. Loving brother of Mark (Millie) Mazzone of Southport, NC and Lou Mazzone of Wallingford. Uncle of Audra, Christopher (Ann), Nicloe, Matthew and Andrew Mazzone. Great uncle of Paige Mazzone. The Mazzone family would like to thank the staff at Southbury Training School for the love and compassionate care shown to Michael for all the years he was at the school.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven on SATURDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call on SATURDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southbury Training School Cottage 18, P.O. Box 872 Southbury, CT 06488. Sign Michael's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from June 20 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now