MCGLOIN, MICHAEL J.
Michael James McGloin, 85, of New Haven passed away peacefully
on Friday evening, November 13, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Teresa Patricia Foley McGloin. Michael was born in Sligo, Ireland on September 25, 1935 and was the son of the late Bartholomew and Kathleen Kerins McGloin. He served his country faithfully in the US Army, played soccer for the US Army International team (won title). Michael had worked for Southern Connecticut State University for 15 years, for 28 years he worked as a machinist for Whitney-Blake where he served as Union Representative and later worked at maintaining St. Bernadette's Church for 15 years. A longtime member of the Irish American Community Center (I.A.C.C) of East Haven, Michael was recognized as their "Man of the Year" Father of Shane (Lisa) McGloin and Kevin (Lori) McGloin. Grandfather of Jenna Lee and Michael Shane McGloin. Uncle of Patrice (Richard) Palombo. Great-uncle to Alison and D.J. Palombo, predeceased by his sister Patricia McGloin Amendola and brother-in-law Pasquale (Babe) Amendola Survived by sister-in-law Bridie Gill, Ireland Pauric and Desmond Foley brother-in-law Ireland. Thank you to VNA Hospice, Also, we thank Dr. Edward Prior and Dr. Thomas Donohue for providing care so our family can have this special time with him.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Friday afternoon at 1:00, November 20, 2020 in St. Bernadette Church, 385 Townsend Avenue, New Haven (masks and social distancing always required). Interment will be a private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the I.A.C.C, 9 Venice Place, East Haven, CT 06512. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com