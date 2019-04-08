New Haven Register Obituaries
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
Ondusko, Jr., Michael J.
In New Haven, April 6, 2019, Michael J. "Peepers" Ondusko, Jr., 80, of Hamden. Husband of the late Madge Whitman Ondusko. Loving father of Michael J. Ondusko, III (Susan) of Southington, Donna J. Tessmer (Bob) Meriden and Janet Angelillo (Frank) of Southington. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Nicholas, Ashley, Alex, Erin, Michael, Julia, Jessica, Jake and great-grandchildren Aubrey and Caseyn, his loving companion Demetra Zalenski and several loving cousins. Predeceased by a daughter Nancy Gail Ondusko and grandsons Steven Creech and Thomas Ondusko. Michael was born in New Haven March 29, 1939 son of the late Michael J. and Frances Bunnel Ondusko, Sr. Prior to his retirement he was a lifelong employee at Eder Bros. in West Haven. Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery office at 10:45 a.m. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m. in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Kidney Foundation of America, 104 W. 40th St., Suite G, NY, NY 10018. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 9, 2019
