New Haven Register Obituaries
More Obituaries for Michael Tortora
Michael J. "Junior" Tortora

Michael J. "Junior" Tortora Obituary
Tortora, Michael J. "Junior"
Michael J. "Junior" Tortora, 78, of North Haven passed away December 18, 2019 at his home surrrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Mary Jane Shugrue Tortora. Loving father of Samantha Tortora of North Haven, Dawn (Joseph) Mascari of North Branford, Steven (Cathy) Tortora of Guilford, Melissa (John) Minickene of Madison and Lindsay (Joe) Fassacesia of Virginia. Caring brother of Violet Carbone of New Haven, Patty DellaMura of Wallingford, John Tortora of New Haven and the late Barbara Stellato. Also survived by 14 cherished grandchildren. Junior was born in New Haven on October 15, 1941 a son of the late Michael and Violet Carrano Tortora. Prior to his retirement he was the owner of the former Carbone's Restaurant on Wooster St. in New Haven and also worked for the US Postal Service in Branford for many years. A special thank you to his hospice nurse Dennis for the love and care given to Junior.
Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven FRIDAY from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and are asked to go directly to the Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Rd., in Wallingford on Saturday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation, 4 Oxford Rd., Milford, CT 06460 or at webct.alsa.org. Sign Junior's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 19, 2019
