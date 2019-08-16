|
|
Wasilewski, Michael J.
Michael J. Wasilewski, age 55, a lifelong Derby resident, peacefully entered into rest in his home on Wednesday August 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Lynn (Behrle) Wasilewski. He was born in Derby on March 4, 1964 the beloved son of Valerie (Condon) Wasilewski and the late Frank J. Wasilewski. Mike devoted his life to his children, whom he loved dearly, and did everything in his power to make sure that they were always happy and safe. He cherished spending time with his family, a big history and science buff, and was always eager to learn new things. He built a career at Sikorsky working as a Continuous Improvement Specialist. He is also survived by his two beloved children Christopher and Ashley Wasilewski, two brothers Paul Wasilewski (Diane) and Daniel Wasilewski (Margaret), two nieces Taylor and Brittany Wasilewski and two nephews Kyle and Cody Wasilewski. Friends are invited to greet Mike's family on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. On Monday, August 19, 2019, his funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 am for his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am in St. Mary Church, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby. Burial will be private. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adzimafh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help fight the 22Q Deletion Syndrome https://22qfamilyfoundation.org/donate.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 17, 2019