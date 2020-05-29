Battista, Michael JosephMichael Joseph Battista of Levittown, Pennsylvania and originally of West Haven, Connecticut, has died on Thursday, the 14th of May 2020. Our family's loss of Michael, at the young age of 32, has touched our hearts with deep sadness. Sadness felt, as well, by the many people who knew Michael as a friend. Sadness felt by all who loved this good-hearted young man. Michael, there is nothing that can replace your loss from our lives, but you will never be lost from our hearts. Husband to Marina Moore Battista and a most loving, devoted Father to Isabella June Battista. Michael and Marina share with us their most precious treasure, Bella. The uplifting love Bella gives her family is renewal for our mournful hearts. Her love for her father Michael forever honors his memory. Son of Steven and (the late) Susan Battista. Brother to Tina Battista, Steven Battista Jr., Robert Battista, Joseph Battista and Joseph's wife, Jackie Battista. Uncle to his nephews, Andrew and Gabriel, and nieces, Kadi and Gaige. Michael was a graduate of West Haven High School Year of 2006. Michael served his country in the United States Air Force where he earned his Apprentice Certification in Instrument/Flight Controls Systems. A love of the outdoors, the peacefulness and closeness of family that it promotes, held a special meaning for Michael. One of Michael's most enjoyable activities while on these sojourns with nature, was fishing. Going it alone, with family or with friends, the sport of fishing always brought a smile to Michael's face and, sometimes, a dinner to his plate. It is the bright strong spirit of Michael's loving mother Susan who brings comfort to him now and who comforts her loving family with the knowledge of her protecting presence as Michael enters his next life, the next life promised to us through God's love. We love you Michael. Your presence in our lives will always be missed and our thoughts of you always with us. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit