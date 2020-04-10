|
Canavan, Michael Joseph "Joe"
Michael Joseph "Joe" Canavan, 77, of Branford passed away on April 6 in Boca Raton, Florida. He was born in New Haven on July 17, 1942 to Michael Joseph Jr. and Marion Canavan. Joe was the loving husband to MaryBeth Harkins Canavan. Their devotion, admiration, and respect for each other shaped their beautiful 55-year marriage.
Joe was raised in East Haven by his mother Marion after his father was killed during the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in New Haven in 1961 and Providence College in 1965. He earned an MBA from the University of Connecticut in 1970. His experience at Providence College was formative and he remained passionately active with the College throughout his lifetime. He served on the Providence College Board of Trustees from 2005-2015 and was a proud lifelong season ticket holder of the PC Friars Men's Basketball program.
In 1970, Joe became the founder and President of Diagnostic Medical Laboratory (DML), a clinical testing laboratory and radiology services provider headquartered in Branford. DML earned a strong reputation among Connecticut physicians and patients for quality lab testing and customer service, and the company was acquired by Quest Diagnostics in 1997.
He was generous with his time, energy and resources to many charitable causes over the years, especially the Hospital of St. Raphael, now Yale-New Haven Hospital, and the Kate Foundation for Rett Syndrome Research.
Joe was a loving father, and he and MaryBeth raised their three children in Wallingford. They later moved to Branford to be closer to the shoreline. In both places, they developed wonderful memories and enjoyed the everyday activities of life together. Joe was warm, smart and funny. He relished the company of friends and maintained lasting friendships from every era of his life. He was deeply loved. He is survived by his wife MaryBeth Canavan of Branford, his daughter Traci Canavan of Branford; his daughter Karen Canavan Lapsley, her husband Howard and their sons – Timothy, Robert and James – all of Needham, Massachusetts; and his son Jeff Canavan, his wife Sarah and their daughter Katharine, all of Old Saybrook.
The funeral will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at an undetermined date in the future.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions can be made to the Kate Foundation for Rett Syndrome Research, P.O. Box 213, Old Saybrook, CT 06475, or online at www.katefoundation.org.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020