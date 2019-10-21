|
|
DiSturco, Michael Joseph
Michael Joseph DiSturco, 58, of Hamden, died at the Arden House on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born in New Haven on March 11, 1961 to the late Stephen and Josephine M. LaValle DiSturco, Sr. He worked at several different jobs throughout his association with Easter Seals. He was also very involved and proud to compete in the Connecticut Special Olympics. He is survived by a brother Stephen DiSturco, Jr. of West Haven, three sisters, Maureen Reichbart of Bethany, JoAnne Sayer of Canada and Regina Duhaime of Milford, as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Rosemarie Russo and Catherine Banti. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday afternoon at 12 noon at the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the services from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Special Olympics, 2666 State St., Suite 1, Hamden, CT 06517. Please visit Michael's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 22, 2019