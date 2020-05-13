Moran, Michael Joseph
Michael Joseph Moran of Madison, CT passed away early on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital due to complications related to Covid-19. Surrounded by the wonderful health care professionals, he passed away peacefully and was embraced in the arms of Jesus Christ and his Heavenly Father.
He was a loving husband to Marcia Moran. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in August. His three daughters, Catherine Moran Murphy (Michael) of Franklin, TN, Elizabeth Moran Regan of Guilford, CT, Mary Moran Dobson (Donn) of Madison, CT, and son Michael Moran Jr. of Madison, CT were the center of his life. He is also survived by his brother Brian Moran (Mimi) of Wilmington, NC. He was predeceased by his parents Bernard and Esther Moran and his son-in-law, Brendan Regan. Nothing made him smile more than his six grandchildren, Kelsey and Meghan Murphy, Nicholas and Kaitlyn Regan, and Jack and Madeline Dobson and his many nieces and nephews. He was extremely proud of every one of them.
He resided on Neck Road for the majority of his life. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in West Haven and then joined the Air Force where he served for four years. He returned to Madison where he became a car salesman and eventually the owner of Heller Chevrolet-Pontiac in Guilford. He was a lifelong member of Saint Margaret's Church where he received the sacraments and saw his three daughters get married. He was a member of the Madison Rotary Club, the Westbrook Elks Club and served on the school board at Our Lady of Mercy School.
He was kind and loving to everyone he met. His smile lit up a room and he made everyone's day better. He loved life, had a deep faith in God, and loved spending time with his family, especially on the waters of Long Island Sound where he enjoyed his passions for boating and lobstering. He was a wonderful role model and led by example teaching us right and wrong, faith, kindness, and generosity.
Michael, Dad, Pop-Pop, Uncle Mike, we love you. Thank you for everything you taught and gave to us. You were a blessing for all of us.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Margaret's Church at a later date to be determined. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy by the Sea, 167 Neck Road, Madison, CT 06443 via mail or online, www.mercybythesea.org.
Published in Shoreline Times & The New Haven Register on May 13, 2020.