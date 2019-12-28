|
Rosario Sr., Michael Joseph
Michael Joseph Rosario Sr., age 55, of New Haven, tragically entered into eternal life on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born on May 9, 1964 in New Haven, son of the late Samuel and Carolyn Rosario. Loving father of Michael Rosario Jr., Tashaiya Rosario, Marquell Rosario, and Nichelle Hobby. Cherished grandfather of Genesis Rosario, Israel Rosario, and Nyriel Smith. Beloved brother of Joann, Robin, Samuel Jr., and Ricky Rosario. Predeceased by one son Markell Rosario and one grandson Michael Rosario III. Michael was a people's person and was loved by all. He was longtime employee of Whalley Pizza, and superintendent of 109 Court St, and a custodian of Wilbur Cross High School.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden from 5-8 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019