Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
386 Main St.
Yalesville, CT 06492
203-269-2222
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Yalesville Funeral Home
386 Main St.
Yalesville, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Yalesville Funeral Home
386 Main St.
Yalesville, CT
View Map
Michael K. Kamenitsky


1947 - 2020
Michael K. Kamenitsky Obituary
Kamenitsky, Michael K.
Michael K. Kamenitsky, 72, of Hamden, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at home after a brave battle with cancer.
Michael was born in Bridgeport, September 5, 1947, the son of the late George Kamenitsky and Olga (Cherniak) Kamenitsky and had been a resident of Wallingford and Hamden. He had been employed as a technical writer until his retirement.
He is survived by his two loving children Kate E. Kamenitsky and her husband Chris Chasse; his son Paul M. Kamenitsky all of Meriden. He is also survived by his loving companion Patty Neeson of Hamden.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St., Yalesville section of Wallingford, Saturday, January 11, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. For online condolences or directions visit: www.yalesvillefh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 10, 2020
