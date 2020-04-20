|
|
Krauss, Michael
Michael Alan Krauss, 75, of Milford, CT, died on April 19. He was born in New Haven on March 20, 1945, the son of Jack and Alice Simons Krauss. He is survived by his ex-wife and life partner, Katherine Rogers Murphy; their daughters, Heidi Domingue of Milford, Jill Krauss (Ben Max) of Brooklyn, NY, and Sarah Krauss of Brooklyn, NY. He leaves three grandchildren, Allie Domingue, Ethan Domingue, and Elijah Max. He also leaves a brother Ronald Krauss (Janey) of Milford; beloved nephews Peter and Jason Krauss, Jesse Rogers, Kevin and Andrew Blacker, niece Katie Blacker and his dear former son-in-law Gregory Domingue, as well as several close cousins, the Levys, Schlachters, Sachs, Krausses, and Simons. Michael lived in Milford, CT most of his life, and was educated at Woodmont School, Seabreeze School and Milford High School, class of 1963. He attended Northeastern University and the University of New Haven. He spent most of his career as a retail executive, working for Alexander's Department Stores, Besse Richey, and Caldor, Inc. He also worked for the U.S. Small Business Administration and Coordinated Transportation Solutions, Inc., although always maintained that his favorite job was at age 16, cleaning beaches with the Milford Public Works Department.
Michael was deeply involved in his community, serving on the Milford Democratic Town Committee, Milford Transit District, Board of Finance, Zoning Board of Appeals, and as 4th District Alderman. He was also deeply attached to the Borough of Woodmont, where he spent most of his life. He was a former member of the Woodmont Board of Burgesses, where he was involved in beach restoration. He served on several boards, including retailers' associations, consumer affairs chapters, government relations, and the Jewish Home for the Aged in New Haven.
Michael was tender, anxious, and witty; he liked to tease, he hated injustice. He enjoyed genealogy and the Yiddishism of his ancestors. He loved travel, cooking for his family, meteorology, U.S. Presidents, the State of Israel, R.C. popes, trumpet duets with his brother, the New York Yankees, UConn women's basketball, and local, state, and national politics.
Services and burial will be private. Funeral arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven. Special thanks for the love of his cousins Patricia and Harold Levy. Memorial donations in his name may be sent to Mary Wade Home, 118 Clinton Ave., New Haven, CT 06513.To sign an registry book or to leave a online condolence, please visit:www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2020