New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Ward Funeral Home and Cremation Service
260 Bank Street
Seymour, CT 06483
203-888-2021
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
910 Main St. South
Southbury, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
910 Main St. South
Southbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kulas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Kulas


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Kulas Obituary
Kulas, Michael
Deacon Michael Joseph Kulas, age 72, of Seymour, the beloved husband of Dolores Malone Kulas, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born in Derby on August 14, 1946, loving son of the late Stanley and Estelle Kulas. Michael received a BA in Business from the University of Baltimore and a Masters in Religious Studies from Sacred Heart University. He was a Senior Licensing Administrator for Sikorsky Aircraft for many years. On December 19, 1980, Michael was ordained a Deacon by Archbishop John Francis Whealon at St. Joseph Cathedral in Hartford. He went on to serve as a Deacon for the parish of the Church of the Good Shepherd of Seymour for 15 years and then the parish of the Sacred Heart Church of Southbury for 11 years. Michael will be sadly missed by his family and many friends but will remain forever in their hearts.
His family, addition to his wife Dolores includes his step-son Walter "Skipper" Walsh and his fiancée Melodie Stanhope of Maine, his step-daughter Kathleen Walsh and her husband Joseph Perugini of Seymour, his three step-grandchildren Daniel and Jessica Walsh and Nikki Perugini and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his step-son David Walsh and his brothers John "Jack" Kulas and Robert S. Kulas.
A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Michael's life will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main St. South, Southbury. Interment in the family plot at Mountain Meadows Cemetery in Seymour will follow. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the church chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour is compassionately caring for the family.
To light a virtual candle or to leave condolences online www.millerwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Ward Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now