Deacon Michael Joseph Kulas, age 72, of Seymour, the beloved husband of Dolores Malone Kulas, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born in Derby on August 14, 1946, loving son of the late Stanley and Estelle Kulas. Michael received a BA in Business from the University of Baltimore and a Masters in Religious Studies from Sacred Heart University. He was a Senior Licensing Administrator for Sikorsky Aircraft for many years. On December 19, 1980, Michael was ordained a Deacon by Archbishop John Francis Whealon at St. Joseph Cathedral in Hartford. He went on to serve as a Deacon for the parish of the Church of the Good Shepherd of Seymour for 15 years and then the parish of the Sacred Heart Church of Southbury for 11 years. Michael will be sadly missed by his family and many friends but will remain forever in their hearts.

His family, addition to his wife Dolores includes his step-son Walter "Skipper" Walsh and his fiancée Melodie Stanhope of Maine, his step-daughter Kathleen Walsh and her husband Joseph Perugini of Seymour, his three step-grandchildren Daniel and Jessica Walsh and Nikki Perugini and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his step-son David Walsh and his brothers John "Jack" Kulas and Robert S. Kulas.

A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Michael's life will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main St. South, Southbury. Interment in the family plot at Mountain Meadows Cemetery in Seymour will follow. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the church chapel.

