Mattera, Michael L.
Michael Louis Mattera, 78, of Milford, beloved husband of Madeline DiBona Mattera, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020. Born on December 25, 1941 in Peoria, IL, he was the son of the late Richard and Betty Mattera. Mike grew up in Springfield, IL and honorably served his country in the US Army.
Besides his wife, Mike leaves behind his children Michele (John) Regan and Tina (Victor) Golebiowski; five grandchildren, Owen, Kate, and Caroline Regan and Marcel and Melissa Guay; and one great-grandchild, Gianna. He was predeceased by his brother, Anthony.
Friends and family may call from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a Prayer Service immediately following calling hours on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Masks are required and only 25 people will be allowed in at a time. Interment will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
