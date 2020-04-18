|
|
Panzo, Michael L.
Michael L. Panzo, 78, of Northford passed away on April 16, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center. Loving brother of Edward Panzo of Hamden. Uncle of Kristen Panzo and great uncle of Andrew Sanjurjo-Panzo. Brother-in-law of the late Louise Acampora Panzo. Companion of the late Barbara Esposito Sommo. Michael was born in New Haven on December 10, 1941, son of the late Louis and Genevieve Costanzo Panzo. Prior to his retirement Michael was a boiler maker for Local 237 and the owner of Clean Sweep and CSI. Michael was a Army veteran and loved the Yankees, the casino, UCONN Women's Basketball, and was an avid bowler and softball player.
Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105 or to the P.O. Box 1525 Ranson, WV. 25438. Sign Michael's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020