Legge, Sr., RN, Michael
Michael Alfred Legge, Sr., RN, age 74, of Seymour, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family He was born in California on December 21, 1945, son of the late Eugene and Raetta Moore McGuire Legge. He was a graduate of Fitch High School Class of 1963 and was a graduate of Joseph Lawrence School of Nursing, in Groton, Class of 1967. He was a nurse at Lawrence Memorial Hospital for many years. Michael was a chef for ten years for Danny's O's Downtown Shelton. He also worked at The Cedar's at Foxwoods Casino. He loved woodworking and cooking. Michael loved to be with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.
His loving family includes his son , Michael A. Legge, Jr. of North Branford, his two daughters Alice C. Cronin of Summerville, SC. and Beverly A. Legge of Seymour, a brother George McGuire of Groton , a sister Sam McGuire of Groton, a niece Sierra McGuire of Groton, his two grandsons James W. Wedmore of Seymour and Sean M. Cronin of Summerville, SC, a great-grandson James Francis Wedmore of Hamden, also survived by his beloved cat Tankers. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter Marianne Legge(2017)
A Memorial Celebration of Michael's Life will be held by his family at their convenience. Memorial donations in Michael's memory may be made to Seymour Pink, through the funeral home.
The Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street (Rt. 67, across from Klarides Village), Seymour is compassionately caring for the family.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 23, 2020.