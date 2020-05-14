DeAngelo, Sr., Michael Louis

Michael "Mike" DeAngelo, 82, of East Haven/Northford died peacefully at Yale New Haven Smilow Hospital May 7, 2020. Born in New Haven, son of the late Luigi and Elizabeth DeAngelo, he joined the army after high school, and went on to have several successful businesses in New Haven over the years. Some of these include The Whitney Food Shop, two very successful Aikido martial arts studios: one in Guilford and the main studio in New Haven on Park St. He also opened a very popular tanning salon, also on Park St. in New Haven: one of the first in the state. He was a third degree black belt Shodan instructor/sensei in the art of Aikido, and an NRA certified pistol permit instructor who taught at least two permit classes a week even after retirement. He was a proud Master Mason, 33rd degree Scottish Rite, and a Shriner. He was jolly, lovable and gregarious! He is survived by his son Michael L. DeAngelo Jr., his daughter Elizabeth M. DeAngelo, four grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Future service will be held at Masonic Lodge in North Haven, to be announced. Friends are invited to leave condolences here with virtual guestbook



