Amico, Michael M.

It is with great sadness that the family of Michael (Mike) M. Amico announces his passing on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the age of 96 after a brief illness. Mike was born in Ansonia, CT on May 20, 1923, son of the late Guiseppe and Michelina Pergola Amico. He was a resident of Ansonia until he retired and moved to Palm Beach, Florida. Michael will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Lynda (Mald), and his daughters, Mary Ann (Ron) Ryan, and Michele Fraher (Jim Klenota). Michael will also be fondly remembered by his two grandsons, Sean (Kathleen) Ryan and Michael (Katie) Fraher, and his three great-grandchildren (Clare, Jay and James), and also, by his brother Nicholas (Evelyn) Amico and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Mike was predeceased by his first wife Carmela (DiDio) Amico, and his brother, Samuel (Helen) Amico. Mike was a veteran of World War II and worked as a salesman at Uniroyal in Beacon Falls, CT. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and painting original greeting cards. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:30 am at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Following Mass, United States Army military honors will be rendered. Interment will be private. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI FUNERAL HOME in Ansonia is assisting the family. Published in The New Haven Register on July 21, 2019